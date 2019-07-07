Resources More Obituaries for William Baldwin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William F. Baldwin

William 'Bill' Baldwin died unexpectedly at home in Wenatchee, Washington, on June 5, 2019. His kind disposition, quick smile and keen wit will be missed by all who knew him.



Born in Seattle on July 13th, 1934, to Loretta and Fred Baldwin, Bill grew up on Purdue Avenue in Hawthorne Hills and attended Seattle Preparatory School. From there he went to the University of Washington where he was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He kept in touch with many of his lifelong fraternity brothers and attended yearly reunions.



Bill was on the University of Washington ski team and could be seen - up until a few years ago - elegantly descending the ski hills, his favorites being Sun Valley and Crystal Mountain. Bill graduated in 1956 and then attended the University of Washington Law School before getting a J.D. in tax law from New York University.



Bill was a partner in the Seattle law firm, Shidler, McBroom, Gates and Baldwin before moving to Wenatchee where he continued to practice law up until his death.



Bill was devoted to his family, making frequent trips across the pass to watch Seattle-based grandchildren and step-grandchildren playing basketball, soccer and football and to attend graduations and impromptu barbecues. He repeatedly made the long trip to London to see his daughter, his last being to attend his oldest granddaughter's wedding.



Despite ongoing heart problems that slowed Bill physically, he kept his mind sharp by whizzing through the New York Times crossword puzzle and beating everyone at cribbage with his nimble pegging.



Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jude Baldwin of Wenatchee and her three sons Jason Holloway of Wenatchee, Brian Holloway and his wife Alyce of Seattle, Kevin Holloway and his wife Becky of Everett and their two children, Ryder and Jaxin.



Additionally Bill is survived by his son Joe Baldwin and his wife, Anne of Seattle, their children: Michael, Emily and Maxwell; his son Jack Baldwin and his wife, Katie of Seattle, their children Abby and Gavin and by his daughter Jessica Baldwin and her husband Maurice Hochschild of London and their three children: Jack and Luke Hochschild and Annabella Hochschild and her husband RJ Assaly of New York City.



A reception in honor of Bill will be held at Broadmoor Golf Club on July 22nd from 4 - 6pm. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019