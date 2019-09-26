|
|
William F. (Bill) Toole
June 17, 1933 ~ August 20, 2019
Bill Toole, formerly of Bellevue, WA, passed away in Corvallis, OR.
Bill was a humble man who put others before himself and never bragged about his abilities. Born in Hermiston, OR and graduating high school in '51 from Klamath Falls, Bill had quite an athletic career. He won the state 100 and 200 in track, was named to the all state tournament team in basketball, and was offensive player of the game in the Shrine football game. OSU fans will remember him as a starting guard for Slats Gill, and a near upset of the Bill Russell and KC Jones led San Francisco Dons for a spot in the National semi finals. Amazingly he was also drafted by the New York Giants of the NFL, despite not playing football in college. You would never know any of this by talking with him, because he always wanted to know about you. He met his wife Connie at OSU and married in 1956. He graduated from OSU in electrical engineering and was one of the first 50 employees hired at CH2M, where he worked for 40+ years later working for their IDC division where he traveled the world to design industrial facilities, specifically in the microelectronic industry. His pride and joy were his family and he devoted his life to working hard and supporting each of them.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, three daughters, one son, their spouses, plus eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Private services were held.
Remembrances should be sent to Virgil Golden Funeral home in Salem, OR: https://www.vtgolden.com/index.cfm
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019