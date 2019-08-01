|
William "Bill" Farrell
Bill gracefully gave his soul to the hand of God on July 29, 2019, at the age of 91.
To the end, he showed the same kind and generous spirit he displayed throughout his life. He was happily married to Donna Jacobchick for over 62 years until she passed in 2010. Together they were active in St. Thomas More Parish and raised four children in Lynnwood before moving to the Lacey area in 2008. Bill retired from the City of Seattle after 43 years of dedicated service, most of which was spent in the City Employee's Retirement System.
A funeral mass will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, August 5, at Sacred Heart Parish
in Lacey, Washington.
Please visit woodlawn-funeralhome.com\obituaries for further details.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019