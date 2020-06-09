William FORREST





June 2, 1921 ~ April 30, 2020



Bill Forrest slipped away April 30, 2020. Fern, his wife of 42 years, who he called the "light of his life," was at his side. Bill was a Lincoln High grad (1940), a WWII veteran, a Master Mason, and a Shriner. He was the owner/operator of Lapidary Sales and Services and a long-time Real Estate Broker. In addition to Fern, he is survived by son James Forrest (Mary), daughter Judith Drake (Steve), stepson Erik Riss, stepdaughter Tina Christiansen (Kim), seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with one on the way, and one great-great grandson. He was predeceased by daughter Sue Anne.



Bill was interred at Acacia Memorial Park on what would have been his 99th birthday.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled in the future. Remembrances to Puget Sound Honor Flight, PO Box 434, Grapeview, WA 98546, so that other veterans can visit the D.C. memorials and be treated as heroes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store