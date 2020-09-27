William (Bill) Francis Potter
Age 96, born October 16, 1923 in Little Falls, NY to James and Agnes Potter Bill passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He received his B.S. from Catholic University where he met his beloved wife of 68 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Edwards who passed away last year. Survived by his 6 children, Martha, John, Elizabeth, Aimee, Bill and Maria, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Bill and Betty arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 1974, and made Bainbridge Island their home, until relocating to Seattle in 1997.
A memorial mass at 3:00 on October 1, 2020 at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. Please visit the guestbook at https://funerals.coop