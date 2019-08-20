|
William "Bill" Frost
William Frost, known as Bill, was born on August 15, 1937 and passed peacefully with family by his side on August 14, 2019, just hours before his 82nd birthday. A proud Native Alaskan, Bill was born to Tom and Susanna Frost on the island of Afognak. He graduated from Kodiak HS in 1955 and went on to graduate with his Bachelor's degree from Washington State University in 1961, where he met his wife Joane. He spent the majority of his career as an accountant and served in the National Guard. Bill is welcomed to Heaven by his parents, an infant daughter, and his siblings Thomas, Joseph, Nicholas, Mary, Kay, Donna, and Richard. He is survived by his beloved wife Joane, son Jeffrey, daughter Tami (Craig), grandchildren Zachary and Carlie, brother Bobby, and many extended family.
Outgoing and friendly, Bill loved social gatherings. "He made family out of every situation he was in." A fan of everything WSU, Bill enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Memorial services will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, where he was a vested member, at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline at 11am on September 7, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 20, 2019