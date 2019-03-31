Home

William G. Hallowell

William G. Hallowell Obituary
William G. Hallowell

2/5/1929 ~ 3/18/2019

William (Bill) Hallowell age 90, of Edmonds Washington passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and also served 25 years with the Seattle Police Department, retiring as a Sergeant Detective. He was an avid fly fisherman, bird hunter and RC aircraft enthusiast. He also designed and built many model airplanes himself. Bill is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Pam (husband Glen), two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He also had other extended family members too numerous to list. Bill was known by all to be a dedicated father, a passionate and committed husband and a genuine friend. Bill had a profound impact on all of the lives he touched for so many years. We will always carry his memory fondly in our hearts.

There will be a private memorial held for friends and family. Memories and condolences may also be shared at:

[email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019
