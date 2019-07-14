William George "Bo" Colello



12/29/44 ~ 7/1/2019



Parents - William and Georgina Colello



Bo grew up in South Park, WA. He was an excellent athlete and primarily played baseball. He was a four-year letterman at Cleveland High School. After high school he served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bo continued on in the family produce business at Pike Place Market until he sold the stand and went to work for his cousin Jimmy Umbinetti at NW Environmental. In 1998 he opened his own stand, Bo Colello Produce, at his residence. In his retirement he drove and made deliveries for Frank Genzale Produce.



He passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July 1st, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dawn, and his four children Bill (Kerry), Mike (Kelly) Keri (John) and Yohannes (Alga), his grandchildren Paolo, Tino, Luciana, Charlie, Jimmy, Max, Mason, Paulos and Tensai. It can be argued that he had many more adopted kids as well. His big heart and open door policy left an impression on anyone he crossed paths with. There was always room for one more at Bo's table.



There will be a Celebration of Bo's life Friday July 19th at 1:00 p.m. at The Cove in Normandy Park, 1500 SW Shorebrook Dr, Normandy Park, WA 98166. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Bo's favorite charity;