Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Drew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Drew Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William H. Drew Jr. Obituary
William H. Drew, Jr.

William (Bill) H. Drew Jr. died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Bill was born March 6, 1926 to William H. Drew Sr. and Josephine M. Stanley in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bill graduated from Queen Anne High School in June of 1944, and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his tour of duty Bill studied architecture at the University of Washington and became a contractor specializing in cabinet work and furniture.

Bill is survived by his daughters; Judy (Brian) Wiesel, Sally (Bill) Bailey, Mary Pat (Vince) Iaci and Rebecca (Hu) Sim. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; Heidi, Charlie, Jenifer, Heather,

Shannon, Nicole and their spouses, seven great grand-children, many nieces and

nephews, and his sister Nancy (Neil) McReynolds. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Jean, his parents, brothers George and John, and sisters Mary and Jean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be

held at St. Mathew Catholic Church

on June 29th at 11:00 a.m.,

1240 NE 127th Street, Seattle, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's, PO Box 5371 M/S S200, Seattle, WA 98145 or [email protected]'s.org
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.