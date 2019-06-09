William H. Drew, Jr.



William (Bill) H. Drew Jr. died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 93. Bill was born March 6, 1926 to William H. Drew Sr. and Josephine M. Stanley in Boston, Massachusetts.



Bill graduated from Queen Anne High School in June of 1944, and then enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his tour of duty Bill studied architecture at the University of Washington and became a contractor specializing in cabinet work and furniture.



Bill is survived by his daughters; Judy (Brian) Wiesel, Sally (Bill) Bailey, Mary Pat (Vince) Iaci and Rebecca (Hu) Sim. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; Heidi, Charlie, Jenifer, Heather,



Shannon, Nicole and their spouses, seven great grand-children, many nieces and



nephews, and his sister Nancy (Neil) McReynolds. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Jean, his parents, brothers George and John, and sisters Mary and Jean.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be



held at St. Mathew Catholic Church



on June 29th at 11:00 a.m.,



1240 NE 127th Street, Seattle, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's, PO Box 5371 M/S S200, Seattle, WA 98145 or [email protected]'s.org Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary