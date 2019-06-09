|
|
William H. Hoppe
Willie passed away at age 83 on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Survived by wife, Elaine of 38 years; beloved son Michael (LaNell), step-son John Imus, grandchildren Michelle Golder, Kelby Hoppe and Lisa (Chris) Moore, sister Margaret (Bill) Cooley, his 2 cherished great-grandchildren, Everly & Camden.
He was born in Seattle, WA. His Firefighting career started as a ladder truck driver for Station 18, followed by a pioneer in arson investigation as a detective on the Seattle Fire & Arson squad. His hobbies included: sailing, traveling, car racing and socializing with old & new friends.
A public Celebration of Life for family & friends; 1-4pm on June 14, at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N., Edmonds, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019