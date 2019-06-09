Home

William H. Hoppe

William H. Hoppe Obituary
William H. Hoppe

Willie passed away at age 83 on May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Survived by wife, Elaine of 38 years; beloved son Michael (LaNell), step-son John Imus, grandchildren Michelle Golder, Kelby Hoppe and Lisa (Chris) Moore, sister Margaret (Bill) Cooley, his 2 cherished great-grandchildren, Everly & Camden.

He was born in Seattle, WA. His Firefighting career started as a ladder truck driver for Station 18, followed by a pioneer in arson investigation as a detective on the Seattle Fire & Arson squad. His hobbies included: sailing, traveling, car racing and socializing with old & new friends.

A public Celebration of Life for family & friends; 1-4pm on June 14, at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N., Edmonds, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
