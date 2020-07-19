1/1
William H. "Bill" Reams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. "Bill" Reams

May 7, 1933 ~ June 6, 2020

Bill Reams was born in Seattle, Washington on May 7, 1933 to parents Ruby and Harold Reams. He grew up in the Green Lake area and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951. After a brief stint working at the Gas Works coal plant, Bill was accepted to the University of Washington participating in the ROTC program. In just 4 years, Bill made a huge impression and was very accomplished as a Husky student serving as President of his fraternity, Psi Upsilon and Pitcher and elected Team Captain of the Husky Baseball Team. Bill graduated from the School of Business at the University of Washington in 1955.

Upon graduation, Bill became a communications officer in the U.S. Navy serving two years active duty aboard the USS Yorktown touring Philippines, Guam and Japan and attaining top security levels. Bill then married his life-long love, Sharron Reams in 1958.

After serving as a naval officer, Bill continued to work in the financial services industry for most of his business career operating three small businesses. Most recently, he was the managing partner of Reams-Goode & Associates LLC.

In 1969, Bill was elected to the King County Council as a charter member of the council. He served for just under 20 years and was elected chairman of the council in 1970, 1975 and 1980. Following his service on the King County Council, he was elected to three terms (Classes of 1993, 1995 and 1997) in the Washington State House with four years as Chairman of the House Government Operations Committee.

Bill and his wife Sharron had a wonderful and loving 57-year marriage. Bill was the very best husband, father, grandfather, and pet companion. As life-long pet owners, Bill and Sharron also provided a loving home to many dogs and cats, all adopted from the local animal shelters.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife Sharron and his son Scott. Bill is survived by his daughter, Susan Reams of Olympia, his son, Jay Reams of Redmond, his three granddaughters, Emily Totten, Mollie Reams and Savannah Reams-Taylor, and his sisters, Sharon Silva and Dona Brunette.

Our experiences with Bill and Sharron were just about magical and the very best in life. We are so lucky to be their children.

The family has designated The Seattle Human Society (https://www.seattlehumane.org/) for any donations in Bill's name to continue his legacy of caring for others, animals, and the community he loved so much.

Bill will be placed with Sharron at Tahoma National Cemetery. Bill's obituary is also available at Becks Tribute Center (https://www.becksfuneralhome.com/) where information will be provided when an online memorial is scheduled in conjunction with placement.

Bill will be greatly missed

and loved forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved