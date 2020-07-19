William H. "Bill" Reams
May 7, 1933 ~ June 6, 2020
Bill Reams was born in Seattle, Washington on May 7, 1933 to parents Ruby and Harold Reams. He grew up in the Green Lake area and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951. After a brief stint working at the Gas Works coal plant, Bill was accepted to the University of Washington participating in the ROTC program. In just 4 years, Bill made a huge impression and was very accomplished as a Husky student serving as President of his fraternity, Psi Upsilon and Pitcher and elected Team Captain of the Husky Baseball Team. Bill graduated from the School of Business at the University of Washington in 1955.
Upon graduation, Bill became a communications officer in the U.S. Navy serving two years active duty aboard the USS Yorktown touring Philippines, Guam and Japan and attaining top security levels. Bill then married his life-long love, Sharron Reams in 1958.
After serving as a naval officer, Bill continued to work in the financial services industry for most of his business career operating three small businesses. Most recently, he was the managing partner of Reams-Goode & Associates LLC.
In 1969, Bill was elected to the King County Council as a charter member of the council. He served for just under 20 years and was elected chairman of the council in 1970, 1975 and 1980. Following his service on the King County Council, he was elected to three terms (Classes of 1993, 1995 and 1997) in the Washington State House with four years as Chairman of the House Government Operations Committee.
Bill and his wife Sharron had a wonderful and loving 57-year marriage. Bill was the very best husband, father, grandfather, and pet companion. As life-long pet owners, Bill and Sharron also provided a loving home to many dogs and cats, all adopted from the local animal shelters.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Sharron and his son Scott. Bill is survived by his daughter, Susan Reams of Olympia, his son, Jay Reams of Redmond, his three granddaughters, Emily Totten, Mollie Reams and Savannah Reams-Taylor, and his sisters, Sharon Silva and Dona Brunette.
Our experiences with Bill and Sharron were just about magical and the very best in life. We are so lucky to be their children.
The family has designated The Seattle Human Society (https://www.seattlehumane.org/
) for any donations in Bill's name to continue his legacy of caring for others, animals, and the community he loved so much.
Bill will be placed with Sharron at Tahoma National Cemetery. Bill's obituary is also available at Becks Tribute Center (https://www.becksfuneralhome.com/
) where information will be provided when an online memorial is scheduled in conjunction with placement.
Bill will be greatly missed
and loved forever.