William Harvey Gregory, Jr.
Born July 3, 1943 in Seattle, passed awayFebruary 9, 2018 at Swedish in Edmonds
First born son of William Harvey Gregory Sr. and Willa Louise Emery William was born in Seattle and raised in Seattle's Central District. He was drafted into the Army and served in Viet Nam. He met his future wife Katherine upon returning to the States. They were married in Los Angeles and subsequently returned to Seattle. Eventually they settled in the Lynnwood area where they raised their family; daughter Ena and son Michael. He re-enlisted in the Army Reserves and retired honorably in 2003. He retired from his day job of 30 plus years as a head custodian in the Seattle Public School district. He enjoyed music, traveling in his RV and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his former wife Katherine; son Michael (Ange), and four granddaughters; daughter Ena (Grey) and one granddaughter. William's surviving siblings are Francis (Sue), Shirley, Robert, and Keith (Pam).
A memorial was held Monday February 19, 2019 at the Evergreen Washelli Chapel, in Seattle, WA. He was interred at Evergreen Washelli.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 27, 2020