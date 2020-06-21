William Henry Dahlberg



William Henry "Bill" Dahlberg was born Friday March 13, 1933. He passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020, just an hour short of a full 87 years.



Bill entered this world in Eagle Grove, Iowa, son of Wilhelm "Bill" and Florence Dahlberg. Bill Sr. was an American-born Swede, and Florence was of full Norwegian descent. Billy, as he was known as a child, was the middle child flanked by sisters - his older sister Helen, and his younger sister Karen.



Dad liked to keep busy, and his childhood was no exception. His father owned a Buick dealership and an auto repair shop, and dad grew up a young mechanic, especially during the war years when no new civilian vehicles were being produced. He had assembled a running car out of parts and pieces by the time he was 12. Dad's great joy was working on his cars, and, later on, his boat, the 45-foot C-Sharp, in which he and mom spent many summers exploring the Inside Passage upon his retirement.



Dad met mom, Helen Lenore Stoltz, on a blind date while they were Iowa State Hawkeyes. Dad had experience singing in choirs and in barbershop quartets, and brought along his ukelele to serenade her. Mom, a performance major in voice and piano, was impressed, and they were married in 1955.



After Dad's graduation from dental school, he joined the Public Health service and was stationed in many places about the country. From Florida they moved to Staten Island, where their first child, David was born. Then on to San Diego, then back to Bethesda, Maryland where younger brother Stephen arrived. From then it was back across the country to Lake Forest Park, a northern suburb of Seattle.



While in Seattle, Dad completed his Periodontal degree at the University of Washington while working at the Public Health Service hospital, still a landmark in South Seattle. Mom took us to visit him at work on occasion, where Stephen enjoyed the playground and David bought vintage comic books at the hospital's gift shop.



Dad's term of service was up in 1967, at which point he opened up one of the first periodontal practices in the Northwest. Patients would arrive from neighboring states, including Alaska for treatment. Dad built a great network of dentist friends over the years, raising the quality and availability of treatment to all.



In 1968, Dad and Mom moved into a 3-story house in the old section of Lake Forest Park, an area with turn-of-the-century-old houses and large, wooded lots. Here they were to spend nearly the next 40 years, maintaining it as a small but beautiful estate.



In 1993, Dad retired - just in time for the grandchildren! Son Stephen and his wife Nancy gave Bill three boys. Just as Bill's sons had, the grandchildren grew up around music, and became fine musicians. David and his wife Judy produced two granddaughters, who again grew up in a musical atmosphere. Three of the five grandkids have made music their careers!



While the grandchildren were growing up, Dad and Mom entertained them every summer with adventures on the C-Sharp. Alternating visits with David's and Stephen's family during the summers, these memories are irreplaceable now that the grandparents have passed. It seems such a short time ago we were all exploring Princess Louisa Inlet, visiting the Broughton Islands, or watching seals cavorting in Desolation Sound.



Dad loved skiing and encouraged his sons and grandchildren to become skiers as well. Outings with sons, and then, later with grandchildren at Sunriver resort supplied much fun, as Dad would rent a house for Spring break, hosting both families in turn. Nothing thrilled Dad more than watching his grandkids speeding down the hill.



Dad and Mom spent their final years at Harbour Point Retirement Home, where Dad, especially after mom passed, continued to find friends and stay active right up until he was united with Mom once again.



Dad leaves behind his two sons, David (Judy) and Stephen (Nancy), three grandsons (Matthew, Jacob and Luke), and two granddaughters (Callie and Elise), and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be held



at a later date.



Happy Father's Day, Dad!



