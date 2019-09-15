|
William (Bill) Henry Mullins
William Henry Mullins, who went by Bill, passed away unexpectedly on 23 August 2019 in Federal Way, Washington. Bill was born on 9 May 1946 in Nampa, Idaho, to Josephine (ne;e Jones) Mullins and Ray O. Mullins, who preceded him in death. When he was in elementary school, the family moved to El Paso, Texas, where his lifelong love for the Brooklyn Dodgers was born, thanks to long-wave AM radio and Vin Scully's expert play by play. Since eighth grade, he knew he wanted to be a history professor. He earned his BA at Pomona College in 1968 and went on to pursue his PhD in history at the University of Washington.
A steadfast Christian since the age of 9, he met his beloved Edith at a Wednesday night church service in LA. They married in 1974, and Bill taught U.S. history at several institutions around the Northwest, where their children, Michael and Julie, were born.
In 1985, Bill accepted a position as professor of history at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where he taught for twenty years. He also published two books, The Depression and the Urban West Coast, 1929-1933, and Becoming Big League: Seattle, the Pilots, and Stadium Politics.
Upon retirement in 2005, Bill and Edith moved back to Washington state, where Bill was deeply involved at Journey Church in Federal Way as an elder, Sunday School teacher, and mentor. He also volunteered for many years teaching history at Tacoma Rescue Mission, forming relationships with men and women recovering from addiction.
Bill had a dry sense of humor that regularly caught people off guard, and was an avid sports fan, golfer, and runner, always striving to beat his time. Teaching-sharing wisdom and training his students (including his children) in critical thought-was his life's work. He sought to help others discern how to craft a good life that glorifies God, and to better follow Jesus as His disciples. This he did with all his mind, soul, heart, and strength.
Bill is survived by his wife, Edith, and his children, Michael Mullins and Julie Mullins. He is dearly loved and missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 21 September, at 11:00 am at Journey Church,
701 S 320th St. in Federal Way.
Donations may be made to The Gideons International or Tacoma Rescue Mission in Bill's memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019