William Howard Bartell
William Bartell of Bellevue, Washington died unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. Bill was born in Seattle, Washington to Howard and Lucille Bartell.
He is survived by sons, William H. Bartell, Jr., (Christine), John F. Bartell (Jeni) and Thomas E.J. Bartell (Michelle); daughter, Rebecca M. Thomas (Marty), son's-in-law, Edward A. Dauer and Brett L. Magnan; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved sister, Andrea Abercrombie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice, and daughters, Elizabeth A. Dauer and Maura L. Magnan.
Paramount to Bill was his family, Catholic faith and friends. Selfless, humble, funny, patient, thoughtful, witty and wise...he was deeply loved, and his memory will be forever cherished.
Remembrances may be made to:
Knights of Columbus or
St. Vincent DePaul
Private Burial
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020