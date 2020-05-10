Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
William Howard Bartell Obituary
William Howard Bartell

William Bartell of Bellevue, Washington died unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. Bill was born in Seattle, Washington to Howard and Lucille Bartell.

He is survived by sons, William H. Bartell, Jr., (Christine), John F. Bartell (Jeni) and Thomas E.J. Bartell (Michelle); daughter, Rebecca M. Thomas (Marty), son's-in-law, Edward A. Dauer and Brett L. Magnan; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved sister, Andrea Abercrombie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice, and daughters, Elizabeth A. Dauer and Maura L. Magnan.

Paramount to Bill was his family, Catholic faith and friends. Selfless, humble, funny, patient, thoughtful, witty and wise...he was deeply loved, and his memory will be forever cherished.

Remembrances may be made to:

Knights of Columbus or

St. Vincent DePaul

Private Burial

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
