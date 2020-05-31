William (Bill) J. Buckley
William "Bill" J. Buckley, of Shoreline, Washington, died April 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Born to Patrick Buckley and Evelyn Wood on September 11, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Survived by Rose Buckley, his loving wife of 17 years; daughters Mary Buckley Hall, Terry Buckley, Nancy Buckley; Sons: Jeff (Peggy) Buckley, Tim Buckley, Christopher Buckley, and Bill (Tasha) Buckley, twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren; Brothers: Ray Buckley (Barbara), Pat Buckley (Nancy) in Wisconsin. Preceded in death by Bette Buckley, his loving wife of 55 years; brothers John and Jim Buckley, brother-in-law Mike Chapman; nephew Kevin Buckley, and niece Karen.
Bill, a member of "The Greatest Generation," a veteran of WWII, served in the 8th Air Force - US Army Air Corps as a B-24 Navigator in England.
Bill graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from Marquette University and moved to Seattle in 1957 to work at Boeing. He worked on the Minute Man, Bomarc and the Apollo projects. He retired from Boeing after 35 years of service.
Bill was an active member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and served as an usher and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society for many years.
He loved the game of golf, and in his retirement years flew Cessna planes for several years with the Boeing Flight Club. He was a devoted fan of Benny Goodman, the Green Bay Packers, and the Seattle Seahawks.
Many thanks to the staff of Foss Home and their loving care during his last five months of life.
A small family service was on May 21, 2020 with Internment at Holyrood Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Mark's Catholic Church, in Shoreline. Funeral and reception at St. Mark's Catholic Church to be published at a later date Remembrances may be made to:
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.