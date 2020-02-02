|
|
William "Bill" J. Holguin, Jr.
Born on February 24, 1970 in Silver City, NM. He died suddenly and tragically on January 29, 2020 at the age of 49.
He graduated from Silver City High School in 1988 and Western New Mexico University in 1992. Bill had a long and successful career in the financial industry. He moved with his family to the Seattle area in 2003. His life was defined by his endless love, selflessness, compassion & dedication to his family & friends.
Bill is survived by Michelle, his loving wife; his parents, Bill, Sr. and Virginia; three brothers, Robert (Victoria) Joseph (Sonia) and Gabriel; his children, Joshua (Ashley), Nicole (Laura), Alex; and three grandchildren Jameson, Jordyn and Jaxson. His light and love will continue to shine in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10th, 11am at St. Luke Parish
322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133 Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks remembrances be made to https://www.crisisconnections.org/donate
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020