William J. REYNOLDS, Colonel (Ret), Army



William Reynolds served country



and family with dignity, honor and love throughout his life, passing 14 December 2018. Born 1940 Cincinnati, OH to William Reynolds and Carolyn Kircher, Bill attended Elder Catholic High School, University of Cincinnati's School of Engineering and graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY 1964.



As a cadet, Bill marched in President Kennedy's inaugural parade, sang at St. Patrick's Cathedral with the Catholic Choir, was an Army Rabble Rouser, sports editor for the Howitzer, academic Star Man, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and member of the Brigade Staff. He completed Ranger, Airborne Schools then served in Vietnam with the 307th Abn Eng Bn.



Bill earned a Masters in Engineering at RPI, NY, was assigned to Thailand and then the Academy to teach math. He returned to his alma mater with wife and child; Ann (Powers) and daughter, Jamie (Powers-Quello). Daughter Shauna (Pinneo) was born at West Point, with the Army Band Bugle Corps sounding reveille. Son Kirby arrived at Command and General Staff Course, Leavenworth, KS amidst tornado warnings. Army moves to CA as Research Associate, Lawrence Livermore Laboratory and Germany followed with the 79th Engr Bn.



Bill's life work was achieved when appointed to become a Professor at USMA. A Master of Science in Oceanography, Naval Postgraduate School and Ph.D. in Coastal Geomorphology, Rutgers University preceded the move to West Point. Son, Christopher, was born in Long Branch, NJ while Bill's dissertation was being typed. During his tenure in the Department of Geography and Computer Science, Bill joined cadets at base camp on the Gulkana Glacier, AK to do research with a renown glaciologist. A sabbatical year in Hawaii enabled him to study shoreline issues in the Pacific Islands. Working with esteemed colleagues, Bill co-authored a book, "Battling the Elements; Weather and Terrain in the Conduct of War". After military retirement, Bill worked for Science Applications International, Oceanic Institute, HI, and Environmental Science & Engineering Inc. He returned to teaching as an adjunct professor, Seattle U as his finale to work life.



Bill and Ann were married for 49 memorable years. True to his character, Bill was forever the loving husband and witty, rock solid father, granddad, uncle, brother-in-law, classmate, colleague and friend of a universe of people who loved and respected him. Bill's family, his greatest happiness in life, provided support and faith throughout the progression of Parkinson's and at the bedside as he passed. Bill is also survived by; his sister, Mary Borgman and niece Julie Borgman, Cincinnati; nephew Mike Borgman (Kim), Kentucky; sons-in-law Greg Pinneo, Rob Quello and daughter-in-law Terri Reynolds; brother-in-law Bruce Wilson (Heather) Seattle; sister-in-law Shary DeMarcey; Goddaughter Courtney Quann (Chicago).



William J. Reynolds will be buried with full honors at the United States Military Academy, West Point, NY on March 22, 2019 following Mass at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Grandchildren; Hunter Rector, Gabrielle Powers, Halia and Kylie Reynolds and Everest, Rain, Race, Cor and Teak Pinneo will all participate. A celebration of Bill's life and service to God and Country will follow that day...and forever. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019