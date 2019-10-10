|
William James Aylward III
William James Aylward III passed away suddenly on October 5, 2019 at the age of 59 from a pulmonary embolism. Bill was born December 23, 1959 in Waukegan (Great Lakes), IL. He graduated from the University of Washington and worked for the government as an Athletic Director in Washington state and worked in Europe. Bill was an extremely talented musician whose passion for music was a gift he shared with all. His fun-loving nature and amazing sense of humor (and great story telling) drew all people to him. He will be greatly missed. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret and is survived by his sisters Margaret Calhoon, Pat Gunn, Susan Milan, Lora Mertens and his beloved children Casey, Connor and Bailey.
Please join us for a Memorial Vigil
and Celebration of Life on Sunday,
October 13th at Barton Funeral Home at 14000 Aurora Ave N at 6 PM for a slide show, music and sharing all the great memories. Catholic Funeral Mass will be
held Monday at 11 AM at Our
Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
at 8900 35th Ave NE in Seattle, followed by a reception and procession to Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019