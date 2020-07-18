Dr. William "JB" Chin



1924 ~ 2020



Age 95, died peacefully at home in his sleep on July 1, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born in 1924 in Seattle, WA to Han and Annie Chin. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; sons Gary, John, and Roger; daughter Karen; and grandchildren Kirsten, Erin, Lauren, and Michael.



A graduate of Seattle's Garfield High School, William played Varsity Football and Basketball (quarterback; point guard). Shortly after graduation, William began his military service in the U.S. Army as an 18-year-old inductee on August 9, 1943.



When a base officer asked for overseas duty volunteers in March 1944, PFC William stepped forward. He then was reassigned to the 8th Infantry Division, HQ Co. 121st Regiment. William waded ashore at Utah Beach-Normandy on the 4th of July 1944; battled his way through Northern France, the Rhineland, and into the fierce fighting of the Hurtgen Forest region, where, while on patrol with his platoon, was captured by the Germans on November 30, 1944. He was held a German Prisoner of War from November 1944 until May 1945.After receiving a field promotion to Cpl, William was back in the U.S. on June 12, 1945.



William's Awards and Medals include Combat Infantryman Badge, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and is certified to receive the Chinese American Congressional Gold Medal that is scheduled to be awarded in 2020. He was honorably discharged November 30, 1945.



After his WW2 and German prisoner-of-war experience, William said, "I learned what is important in life." Indeed he did, as he was the consummate husband, dad, grandfather, dentist, and friend. William led a life with purpose. He never uttered a complaint or an unkind word about anyone no matter how tough the situation. His innate sense of honor, goodness, humility, wisdom, and compassion were apparent through his actions, words, and the manner in which he lived his life. His perseverance, durability, and strength are legendary.



Eager to get going, William enrolled as an undergraduate at the University of Washington, January 1946. He was accepted by the UW School of Dentistry, Class of 1953, graduating with a D.D. S. degree. William was one of the first two Chinese Americans to graduate from the then young dental school. He retired in 1989, after more than 35 years at the same location in Seattle.



In 1945, William married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy. They first met when they were both 16, and "grew up together." William and Dorothy's love and devotion to each other has spanned 80 years, and has been inspirational to all who know them well. Through Grace, luck, and devotion to each other, they found that rarely attainable sweet spot in life, a balance of happiness and fulfillment. Their 75th wedding anniversary would have been in August 2020.



William loved chocolate, ice cream (especially banana splits and strawberry milkshakes), cheeseburgers, new shoes, shopping for new cars, going to Seattle Super Sonic games, action movies, listening to music, and all things related to sports and golf. Because he was an avid golfer, William encouraged Dorothy to take golf lessons, and insisted that she become a member of the same golf club so they could play "couples golf" together.



More than 25 years ago, a grandchild asked, "What happens when someone gets old and dies?" William explained, "It's sort of like a brand new toy that uses a battery - in the beginning, everything works very well. But after you've played with it for a long time, some parts get broken or don't work as well as before. And as the battery gets old, it loses energy and the toy slows down. Then you either have to fix it or put in a new battery if you can."



William will be sorely missed by many for years to come. But, that warm feeling induced by his smile and twinkling eyes will live in their hearts for a lifetime.



And he is now resting easy...



