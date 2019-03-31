|
William (Bill) John Mahon
Born March 30, 1923 to James and Helen (Kerns) Mahon. Bill was raised in Philadelphia by the Sisters of Saint Joseph. Graduated from high school in 1941. Entered U.S. Navy in 1942. Served one and one-half years in South Pacific and was discharged in 1945. Married "Sweet" Josephine Marie Hladik, October 2, 1946 in Sacramento, California. They were married 62 years. Retired in 1977 after 25 years with King County Sheriff Department. Predeceased by wife Josephine (Dec. 8, 2008). Survived by daughter Constance (Connie) Ibsen and son James (Jim) Mahon, five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and nephews and niece in Philadelphia area.
Interred at Tahoma National Cemetery. At Bill's request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019