Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Dumar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lewis "Bill" Dumar Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lewis "Bill" Dumar Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Lewis Dumar, Jr.

Born 1922 and passed away peacefully at Emerald Heights, on November 29, 2019.

Remembered for his love, faithfulness, kindness, and willingness to serve others. Remembered forever by his spouse Lois, son Bill, grandchildren (Stephanie, Arin, and Scott), and great grandchildren (Michael, Courtney, Evan, Hans, and Lindsey). Also remembered by his "family" at Bellevue First Presb. Church, Crossroads Bible Church and others touched by his life. B.S. at UW and employed as a Boeing Engineer. Holder of multiple aerospace patents. He was one of the founding directors of Emerald Heights and his accomplishments there will forever be remembered. He was a pilot, church elder, bible study leader, and prayer chain leader.

Memorial service and reception

on Sat., Dec 21st, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

at Emerald Heights, 10901 176th Cir NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

Gifts in honor of Bill be made to Emerald Heights Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -