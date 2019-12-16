|
William "Bill" Lewis Dumar, Jr.
Born 1922 and passed away peacefully at Emerald Heights, on November 29, 2019.
Remembered for his love, faithfulness, kindness, and willingness to serve others. Remembered forever by his spouse Lois, son Bill, grandchildren (Stephanie, Arin, and Scott), and great grandchildren (Michael, Courtney, Evan, Hans, and Lindsey). Also remembered by his "family" at Bellevue First Presb. Church, Crossroads Bible Church and others touched by his life. B.S. at UW and employed as a Boeing Engineer. Holder of multiple aerospace patents. He was one of the founding directors of Emerald Heights and his accomplishments there will forever be remembered. He was a pilot, church elder, bible study leader, and prayer chain leader.
Memorial service and reception
on Sat., Dec 21st, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
at Emerald Heights, 10901 176th Cir NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
Gifts in honor of Bill be made to Emerald Heights Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019