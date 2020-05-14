|
William Louden Fry, Jr.
William Louden Fry, Jr. passed away on 4/26/2020 at the age of 88 in Mesa AZ. Fry was born in St. Paul, MN on 5/7/1931. His parents were William Fry Sr. and Elsa Welcker. Fry grew up in Fairfield, IA and graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Engineering. Fry was a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Washington State and Alaska. During his time with the Navy, he fell in love with the great Northwest and knew that is where he wanted to live. Fry moved to Bellevue, WA in 1962 and took a job with the Boeing Company, designing interiors for jet liners. Later on, he worked for the Washington Natural Gas Company. Fry loved the outdoors. His many hobbies included: hiking, fishing, hunting and kayaking. Fry also loved dogs and had numerous Brittany and Cocker Spaniels to join him on his outings. After retirement, Fry became a snowbird, spending summers in Kingston or Leavenworth and winters in Mesa, AZ. He enjoyed dancing with his girlfriend, Gloria and was a tough competitor in tennis and pickleball. Fry is survived by his daughter, Lisa Farrell Fry (Mark) of Seattle and son, Bill Fry (Trish) of Chelan and granddaughter, Haylee. Fry was a kind man who made friends wherever he went. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020