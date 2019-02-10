William Louis Johnson



William Louis Johnson (Bill), passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2018 at his home in Bothell, WA after a sudden heart attack. He was 70 years old.



Bill was born on July 29, 1948 to Eugene M. Johnson (Cap) and Marie Edesse Hoeffler (Daisy) of Seattle, Washington. Bill attended Roosevelt High School and graduated in 1966. After high school, Bill joined the Army and proudly served in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged. Post Vietnam, Bill enrolled at the University of Washington, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1974 with a degree in English. After obtaining his degree, Bill began working as a tugboat captain in 1975, and eventually became a merchant marine who sailed for 37 years before retiring.



On November 1, 1975 Bill married Suzanna Lynn Johnson of Ballard, at Trinity Methodist Church in Ballard. At the time of his passing they had been married for 44 years.



On June 28, 1987, Bill and Suzanna's lives changed forever when they welcomed their beloved daughter, Marie Kristine, into the world.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanna Johnson, his mother and father, Cap and Daisy, as well as his brother and sister, John Johnson and Barbara Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Marie Johnson, mother-in-law Patsy Harder, nephew Michael Good, niece Colleen Hein, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, as well as great nephews.



Bill will be missed greatly by both family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Ceremony



will be held Sunday, February 24,



at 12:00pm at the



Mill Creek Country Club.



Please visit www.asacredmoment.com to leave your condolences on Bill's online guestbook.