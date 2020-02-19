|
|
William Louis Sisson
Bill Sisson who taught combat pilots during WW2 came from a line of military patriots traced back to John Sisson in the American Revolution. He was born to Ben F. Sisson and Addie V. Babb in Oakland, CA 98 years ago, His wife of 57 years. Ann Allman Sisson died in 2002. Bill is survived by two of his three sons, Philip W. and Michael B. Sisson:
Phil's wife, Laurie Hollingsworth Sisson and family, son David P Sisson, wife Ki Lam, daughters Megan and Zoe of CA; and daughter Charlotte A. Sisson, husband Jason McNutt and son Max McNutt of VA; Michael's wife Kim Dahlgren and family, Carrie Sisson Thomas and husband Burt Thomas of CA and Ira Sisson and wife, Darlene Atizado Sisson of NV and grand daughter Halle Grace. Also, longtime friend, Cynthia Trueblood and dog, Yogi.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020