William (Bill) Macdonald Hepler, Sr.
William Hepler passed away October 7, 2019, with his family and friends by his side. Born December 17, 1959 in Seattle, WA to Andrew and Sally Hepler, Bill spent his childhood in Seattle and attended Roosevelt High School. He had fond childhood memories of caddying at Sandpoint and Broadmoor Golf and Country Clubs. He graduated from Washington State University in 1983, serving as a proud member and rush chairman of Phi Delta Theta.
In 1992, Bill and his young family moved to Bainbridge Island, where Bill made his home for his remaining years. As an avid golfer, Bill's second home was Wing Point Golf and CC and he always looked forward to his yearly trip to Bandon Dunes with the guys. Those who were lucky enough to meet Bill and experience his kindness and generous spirit are bestowed gifts of great memories, and likely full bellies. Ever the entertainer, Bill was quick to donate his time and cooking skills to support his community. Whether it was the Union Gospel Mission, Wilkes Elementary Halloween Carnival, Bainbridge High School Football, Lacrosse Banquets or elaborate catering at the Bainbridge Island Classic Horse Show or a Coug Rally at the Seattle Westin, Bill was there with a smile, ready to dish up something delicious. Bill also loved "breaking bread" with his friends and family, hosting many a dinner party, holiday party, or BBQ on the deck.
Bill's natural people skills made him successful in sales, recently retiring as Market Director/VP of Sales for The Core Group- previously Western Foodservice Marketing. Bill was a supportive father, a loving husband and a true champion for his friends, family and co-workers.
Bill is survived by his wife, Karen Uddenberg Hepler (her sons Greg and David (Colleen) Bigelow) and the 2 children from his first marriage to Mimi Dupar; daughter Madeline Hepler (Luke Tjemsland) and William Hepler Jr., father Andrew, and siblings John, Andrea and Richard (Molly) Hepler, as well as extensive relatives and close friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Sally Macdonald Hepler. Bill was taken from us too soon, but we will all cherish Bill's friendship, loyalty, generosity, and love.
A Celebration of Bill's life and the
final "Heps Coug Rally" will be
held Saturday, November 23rd
at 12 pm @ Wing Point Golf and CC.
Wear your crimson and gray.
