William "Mike" Becker



Passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2019. Mike was born in Seattle on August 19, 1939 and spent the majority of his life in the Pacific Northwest. He graduated from Bellarmine Prep High School and went on to attend Seattle University and Washington State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Most of his working life was spent with local construction companies. In retirement he spent his time volunteering at the LeMay - America's Car Museum, attending car shows and vintage races, participating in road rallies, and successfully instilling his love of all things automotive in his two grandsons. He will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019