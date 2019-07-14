William Norris Mong



April 29, 1950 ~ June 11, 2019



Bill was born in Tacoma, WA, to Norris and Margaret Mong, joining older sister Suzi. The family moved to Seattle when he was 7, and he made lifelong friends at John Hay Grade School and Queen Anne High School, graduating in 1968. At the University of Washington, he was a proud member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He kept in close contact with many college friends over the years and was a longtime member of the Tyee Club, rooting for his Huskies. He had a long and varied career as a tugboat captain and in the maritime industry in and around Seattle. He retired to Greenbank, Washington on Whidbey Island in 2013.



"Uncle Bill" was a constant, devoted presence in his family's lives. He shared his love of music with his nieces, teaching them the words to his favorite Beach Boys songs and hits of the 50's. Together, they'd choreograph dance routines to entertain friends. He always attended soccer games and other family events, and stayed up late to assemble toys for his nieces' Christmas tree. With his gregarious personality, he collected friends wherever he went. He had a genuine love of learning on any topic, and interest in anyone new he met. He was filled with colorful stories of his travels and many friends.



Bill is survived and lovingly remembered by his sister Suzanne "Suzi" Callahan, nieces Mary Margaret Callahan (Seth Gerou) and Kathleen Callahan (Joe Benson), and great-niece Margaret Jane Gerou.



At Bill's request, there will be no service. A gathering will be held at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019