Columbia Funeral Home - Seattle
4567 RAINIER AVE S
SEATTLE, WA 98118
(206) 722-1100
William Nygon Lee

William Nygon Lee Obituary
William Nygon Lee

Born March 27, 1935 in Toishan, Guangdong Province, China. Bill passed away January 26, 2020, in Seattle.

At the age of five Bill moved to Seattle to live with his father and grandmother. After World War II ended, Bill's mother was able to leave China and join the family in Seattle. Bill grew up in the University District where the family had a hand laundry until his father opened a commercial laundry business, Star Laundry.

As a child, Bill was fascinated with airplanes. He dreamt of someday being a pilot, but due to less than perfect eyesight, decided to design airplanes instead as an engineer. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1958 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. Bill joined The Boeing Company, where he worked for 30 years.

When not at work, Bill would apply his knowledge of aeronautics and build kites, winning many kite flying competitions. Another passion of Bill's was listening to classical music and developing high-end stereo equipment. He established his own company, Commercial Electronics, in 1972

and opened a store, Audio Connections, in 1980 in the U-District. Bill was also active in the Seattle Lee Family Association, where he held numerous executive board positions.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Sue of 61 years; daughter Linda; son David and daughter-in-law Jane; grandsons Matthew and Geoffrey; siblings Jane German (Tom), Howard (Lay), May (d. Milton), Mary Hoy (Richard); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his father Lee Yick Yuen, mother Toy Tan Gay and grandmother Lee Lam Ngan.

A service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle. Burial

following at Lake View Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Kin On or Seattle Lee Family Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
