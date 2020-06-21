William (Bill) O.



Robinson, Sr.



A Final Tribute to Our Father



for Father's Day



Sunrise - October 27, 1931



Sunset - February 18, 2020



Bill was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. During his senior year at the University of Minnesota, he met Colleen Moore. After graduation and being recruited by The Boeing Company they married and moved to Seattle to begin their lives together. This union was blessed with five children. They had three sons: Billy Jr, Brett, Brian and two daughters Kimberly and Collette Lisa. In 1976 Bill was united in marriage to Rosie Gaddy, who also had two daughters, Kyle and Karyljean. Family was always important to Bill and he felt blessed to have this beautiful blended family.



In 1954 Bill was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at the University of Minnesota and remained an active member for the next 60 years. He was employed as a Metallurgical Engineer with The Boeing Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1995. Bill joined First AME church in 1956, where he was a member of the choir for over 64 years. Service to one's God, Family, Church and Community was his life model.



Bill is survived by his wife Rosie; sons Brett and Brian; daughters Kimberly, Collette (Lisa), Kyle and Jeannie; 8 grandchildren, Yolonda, De'Andre, Lolita, Shanelle, Marcellus, Joshua, Anis and Daniel; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Elsie and a host of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his oldest son Billy Jr, his parents; sisters, Lois and Elaine and brother Wallace.



Memorial Service was held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at First AME Church, 1522 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store