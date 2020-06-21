William O. (Bill) Robinson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Bill) O.

Robinson, Sr.

A Final Tribute to Our Father

for Father's Day

Sunrise - October 27, 1931

Sunset - February 18, 2020

Bill was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. During his senior year at the University of Minnesota, he met Colleen Moore. After graduation and being recruited by The Boeing Company they married and moved to Seattle to begin their lives together. This union was blessed with five children. They had three sons: Billy Jr, Brett, Brian and two daughters Kimberly and Collette Lisa. In 1976 Bill was united in marriage to Rosie Gaddy, who also had two daughters, Kyle and Karyljean. Family was always important to Bill and he felt blessed to have this beautiful blended family.

In 1954 Bill was initiated into the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at the University of Minnesota and remained an active member for the next 60 years. He was employed as a Metallurgical Engineer with The Boeing Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1995. Bill joined First AME church in 1956, where he was a member of the choir for over 64 years. Service to one's God, Family, Church and Community was his life model.

Bill is survived by his wife Rosie; sons Brett and Brian; daughters Kimberly, Collette (Lisa), Kyle and Jeannie; 8 grandchildren, Yolonda, De'Andre, Lolita, Shanelle, Marcellus, Joshua, Anis and Daniel; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Elsie and a host of nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his oldest son Billy Jr, his parents; sisters, Lois and Elaine and brother Wallace.

Memorial Service was held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at First AME Church, 1522 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved