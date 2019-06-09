William P. Gilbert



William (Bill) born September 7,



1927 in Seattle to Sanford and Helen Gilbert passed away May 26, 2019. Bill served his country in WWII and the Korean War.



He was a graduate of the UW, receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill went on to own and operate a successful Contracting business and was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 32 for over 67 years. Bill was an active member of the Sons of Norway, Leif Erikson Lodge and Ballard Elks.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Smith and adoring family whom he shared many years of travel and adventure.



Bill, a very kind and gentle man, will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him!



A celebration of life will be held on



June 20th, 2019 from 1:30-4:30pm



at the Leif Erikson Lodge



2245 NW 57th St, Seattle, 98107



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the S/N, Leif Erikson Lodge in his memory. Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary