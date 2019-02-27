William Patrick O'Connell, Jr.



Age 82. Born in Seattle, 1935. Died November, 2018 in San Jose, CA. William led a life rich in service and adventure. He spent 13 years in the Jesuits, earned degrees from Gonzaga and Santa Clara U., and had careers in teaching and marriage & family counseling. He was instrumental in bringing two NPOs, So. Bay Autism Services and Birthright, to Santa Clara Co.; was active in church, environmental, community-organizing and social-justice projects; and frequented protests of the School of the Americas at Fort Benning.



William maintained hope: "As the new year is upon us, we hope that our country not slip too far into cynicism and the facile scapegoating of the poor and otherwise needy, not abandon the desperate in other parts of the world. My sense is that we are into a temporary swing toward self-preoccupation and fear and resentment. As we keep on, all of us, being positive forces in our local communities, the rest of the country will also become aware of their more generous and creative selves." He is survived by his wife, daughters and grandchildren. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019