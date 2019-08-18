|
|
William (Bill) R. Gillingham
Age 90, William (Bill) passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Galvin, WA, on February 27, 1929, to Harvey and Catherine Gillingham, the youngest of seven children.
Bill didn't touch a basketball until his junior year of high school, but grew to be 6'6" and ended up playing ball for Gonzaga University, remaining a lifelong Zags fan. Upon graduation, he received a regular commission in the US Army, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. After 22 years of decorated service, and a second tour of Vietnam, he retired as lieutenant colonel. His post-military career was with the Prudential Insurance Company, and after a 15 year second career, he and his wife Patricia retired to their beach home in Suquamish, Washington. Enjoying thirty years of retirement at the beach was followed most recently by four years at Vineyard Park Senior Living Community in Bothell where many new friends were made. In his earlier days, Bill was an avid golfer and pilot. More recently, Bill enjoyed cultivating oysters on their beach, and connecting the present to the past through his study of his family's genealogy as well as that of others. He loved to follow his Gonzaga Bulldogs as they found their way in the basketball world without him on the court, and he loved making hotcakes for the grandkids when they came for a visit.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia (Pat) Hyde Gillingham, his children Bob (Marlene), David (Gabriela), Marikay (Dean), Nancy (Ross) and Jim (Anne), 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his eldest child, Billy, and his six older siblings.
A funeral mass will be held on
Monday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m.
at St. Brendan Catholic Church (10100 NE 192nd St., Bothell) with a reception to
follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Robert J. Gillingham S.J. Scholarship at Gonzaga University in Bill's name - 502 E. Boone St, Spokane, WA 99258. Sign Bill's online
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019