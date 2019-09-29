|
William Ronald Richards Jr.
Devoted husband, beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather Bill was born November 20, 1930 in Seattle, WA to William and Marguerite Richards. He attended public schools in West Seattle and graduated later from the University of Washington, earning varsity letters in Track and Cross Country. He then served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and went on to a career of teaching and coaching in public schools. Later, he earned a graduate degree from Seattle University. Along the way he worked fifty straight years as a mutual employee at Longacres/ Emerald Downs racetracks starting in 1964. During college, he met the love of his life, Diane Clark Richards, and was married to her for 66 years prior to his passing on September 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife and three sons, Bill, Steve, and Jay and their respective families.
A memorial service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Monday, 10/7/2019, at 11:00 am.
For more information and to read more please visit
www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019