William Russell Martin

6-9-1963 ~ 3-31-2019

Russell grew up in Rose Hill, attended Lake Washington School District schools and graduated from L.W.H.S. He participated in football, wrestling, choir & was drummer for the jazz band. He was active in white water rafting, hiking, a variety of adventures and travel. He graduated from Shoreline C.C. with multiple computer technology degrees. He was self employed and was living in Phoenix. He is survived by parents, Georgia and Charles, siblings, Terri Potebnya and Brad Martin and their families. He has four children and two grandchildren. Brandon and family and Jesse live in the Phoenix area. Keelan and Olivia live in Seattle. Russ was out going, positive, enthusiastic, active in church and missions.

He was full of life and love and was close to all of us.

We so miss him!
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
