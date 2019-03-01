Home

William Scott Day

William Scott Day, age 18, of Edmonds, Washington took his own life Sunday, February 17, 2019. He received an IB diploma from Edmonds - Woodway High

School in 2018, and was currently enrolled at Western Washington University.

Will had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his friends. He loved video games, football, basketball, and Survivor.

He is survived by his loving family: parents Jon and Kim Day, grandparents Bob and Susan Klonoff, and grandmother Marti Day. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

We will host a reception for friends and family on March 16, 2:00 pm at the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at:

https://afsp.org/
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
