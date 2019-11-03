|
|
William T. Bowker
CWO 4 U.S. Army (Retired) William T. Bowker, Paratrooper, age 75, passed from this earth January 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with Agent Orange Parkinson's disease. Chief Bowker served two deployments in Vietnam and was recognized for meritorious action with four bronze stars and several other awards as well. The Chief served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team and the 82nd Airborne Division among others. The Chief had 52 jumps as a Paratrooper in his career of twenty two years, and was a Jump Master. The Chief was very proud of his service and loved the Army. He worked with Combat Veterans after retirement. The Chief was raised in the Kirkland/Bothell, Washington area, graduated from Troy State University and many specialized advanced training programs within the Army. His love of life, bravery, strength of character, kindness, sense of humor, intelligence, great smile and laugh are greatly missed. We each hold his memory with great pride and love.
He is an American Warrior.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019