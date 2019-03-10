William Thomas Edwards



William Thomas Edwards (Tom)/Dr. Edwards/Br. Basil, of Seattle, WA., former resident of Worcester MA., born June 20th, 1943, died March 2nd, 2019. Predeceased by his partner, Steve E. Long of Seattle, and former wife, Florence. Survived by Alan Mathews and his husband, Jim; and son Adam and partner, James Wilson II, of Oakham, Massachusetts. Education; Sienna college, 1961-1965, MIT, University of Mass. Medical School 1971-1975.



Dr. Edwards, an educator and physician, specialized in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine. As Director of Pain Relief Services at Harborview, he developed and published on innovative models of care for the treatment of pain and was prominent within national and international Pain societies. His profoundly humanistic approach to patients and commitment to caring is remembered by students and colleagues decades later. He also served as Medical Director of the Center for Pain Medicine at UW, before semi-retiring to the position of Professor Emeritus, remaining clinically active on the Harborview Pain Service until death.



Tom began attending St. Paul's Episcopal Church in the early 1990s. At St. Paul's his Christian faith intersected with his extensive musical training and love of sacred choral music. For almost three decades he was a beacon of prayer for the whole community, in his singing, his love of worship, and his leadership during daily Evening Prayer.



Tom became a postulant with the Companions of St. Luke, OSB in May 2009, and given the religious name 'Basil'. In 2015 he made final vows to live his life with Christ following the Benedictine Rule & vows, and was later elected superior. His quiet sense of humor, ability to listen and support, and ability to celebrate life was an inspiration to all the community.



Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 Roy St., Seattle, WA., March 16th, 11am. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary