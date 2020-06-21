Dr. William Thomas Grimes, Jr.



Dr. William Thomas Grimes, Jr., the son of the late Rev. and Mrs. W.T. Grimes, Sr., departed this life on June 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with failing health. He was 77 years old and was known to be compassionate, honest and committed to a life of service.



He was a native of Rocky Mount, NC, where he graduated as Valedictorian of the 1960 Class of Booker T. Washington High School. He attended Clark College in Atlanta, GA, graduated with a BS degree in biology and later an MS degree in zoology from West Virginia University. He integrated Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, NC, where he became its first African American student & earned his MD degree in 1972.



Dr. Grimes completed his Internal Medicine internship and residency at Madigan Army Medical Center, Tacoma, WA. After residency, he transferred to US Munson Army Medical Center, Ft. Leavenworth, KS where he completed his military obligations and resigned.



Upon returning to the Seattle area, Dr. Grimes joined the medical staffs at Overlake and Evergreen Medical Centers and had a Private Internal Medicine practice in Bellevue for 29 years. As a Senior AME Physician for the FAA, he has continued to do pilot exams.



He held memberships in numerous professional and business societies. He was a member and former president of Bellevue Rotary. He was on the boards of several community outreach and humanitarian organizations such as Eastside Human Services Council, and Custom Industries for disabled adults for which he served as Chairman. In 1996, he helped found and opened the Bellevue RotaCare Free Clinic and continued to volunteer as the Medical Coordinator providing healthcare for those with the greatest needs.



Dr. Grimes is survived by his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Anne Grimes; sister, Janice Grimes Lewis of Augusta, GA, many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a host of additional extended family members and close friends.



In lieu of flowers please send donations in his memory to Bellevue Rotary Foundation, Southern Poverty Law Center or Clark Atlanta University.



