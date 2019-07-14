William Thomas Hagen



William Thomas Hagen (Bill) died in Seattle on June 11, 2019. Bill was born in 1944 in Seattle, and attended Blanchet and Roosevelt High Schools. After high school, he served in the US Army in Germany. He then worked at the family business, the Troy Laundry, for a few years before devoting himself full time to his passion -- cards. Bill played bridge and poker. His interest in probability theory led him to pursue a degree in mathematics in his middle years from the University of Washington. It is not known whether the degree increased his successes at the card table.



His longtime bridge partner, Karen Epley, says, "Bill was a natural card player and the best bridge partner I ever had. He always encouraged me to do my best at the table. He was never upset if I made a mistake or two, in fact, he would anticipate my mistakes! He had an almost photographic memory about the hands. He could pull up hands we played in the past from his memory pretty much at will...that was amazing! We won a few events and he was proud of me when we did well.



Bill was proud of his bridge successes but he was the proudest when he got his math degree, that was more of a big deal to him than any bridge win. He really worked hard getting good grades and getting his degree."



Bill combatted successfully a "repressed memory" lawsuit in 1993 that prompted a popular book on the excesses of psychological expert testimony in our courts. He also survived a gunshot wound during a home invasion in 1996 that left him with a permanent disability. The perpetrators were never caught.



Bill is survived by his loving sister, Margaret A. Hagen of Boston, Massachusetts and his brother, James J. Hagen of Ocean Park, Washington. He leaves behind many devoted friends and neighbors for whom he felt and often expressed much love and appreciation. Bill will be missed by many.



Please sign Bill's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from July 14 to July 15, 2019