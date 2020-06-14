William Vincent Quinn, Jr.
January 21, 1923 ~ June 2, 2020
Bill was born in Seattle, WA on January 21, 1923 to William Vincent Quinn, Sr. and Evalyn Warren Quinn. He was predeceased in death by his second wife Virginia Sullivan Gamache, his loving wife of nineteen years and his first wife, Mary Smith Quinn (Molly), who he lovingly referred to as his Coach for forty-six years.
Bill is survived by his four children that he raised with Molly: Kathy/Dan Dawson, Nancy/Steve Sharbach, Mike/Beverly Quinn, and Margy Robbins. He was Papa to five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and is also survived by numerous relatives, friends, and the Gamache / Sullivan families.
Bill graduated from St. Anne Parish School, Seattle Prep High School, Seattle University, and the University of Washington Teacher Credentialing program. He served in the Army with the 35th Infantry Division during World War II. Bill was one of the founding members of the Forelaufer Ski Club with lifelong -
friends Walt Stolle, Jules Gamache, and Paul Williams.
Bill was a respected high school teacher who taught English, Latin, Debate Club, Drama Club, and later in his career English Language Learners. He taught in Toledo, WA for two years, Kirkland, WA for three years and moved his family to California in 1961 and taught at San Lorenzo High School for twenty- seven years. Bill handled cap and gown ordering at the high school for twenty-one years and was a proud member of the American Federation of Teachers and served as President.
Bill was a devoted father and husband who worked overtime teaching night school, summer school, and driving trucks for United Parcel Service and Independent Delivery to support his family.
Bill attained the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and served in troop leadership roles as an adult. His most rewarding experiences in Scouting were participating in a fifty- mile hike with his son Mike and being troop leader for a group of Developmentally Delayed Boys and Men and taking them to several National Jamborees.
During his early retirement years Bill enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, attending Oakland A's games, frequent trips to Seattle and traveling around the USA to National Parks with his wife Molly. He also served on the BART Accessibility Task Force. In his later retirement he enjoyed returning to live in his beloved Seattle and traveling with his wife Ginny, Book Club with long-time friends, attending Opera, Ballet, and watching Mariners baseball games.
Bill will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, storytelling, and the twinkle in his sparkling blue eyes.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
January 21, 1923 ~ June 2, 2020
Bill was born in Seattle, WA on January 21, 1923 to William Vincent Quinn, Sr. and Evalyn Warren Quinn. He was predeceased in death by his second wife Virginia Sullivan Gamache, his loving wife of nineteen years and his first wife, Mary Smith Quinn (Molly), who he lovingly referred to as his Coach for forty-six years.
Bill is survived by his four children that he raised with Molly: Kathy/Dan Dawson, Nancy/Steve Sharbach, Mike/Beverly Quinn, and Margy Robbins. He was Papa to five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and is also survived by numerous relatives, friends, and the Gamache / Sullivan families.
Bill graduated from St. Anne Parish School, Seattle Prep High School, Seattle University, and the University of Washington Teacher Credentialing program. He served in the Army with the 35th Infantry Division during World War II. Bill was one of the founding members of the Forelaufer Ski Club with lifelong -
friends Walt Stolle, Jules Gamache, and Paul Williams.
Bill was a respected high school teacher who taught English, Latin, Debate Club, Drama Club, and later in his career English Language Learners. He taught in Toledo, WA for two years, Kirkland, WA for three years and moved his family to California in 1961 and taught at San Lorenzo High School for twenty- seven years. Bill handled cap and gown ordering at the high school for twenty-one years and was a proud member of the American Federation of Teachers and served as President.
Bill was a devoted father and husband who worked overtime teaching night school, summer school, and driving trucks for United Parcel Service and Independent Delivery to support his family.
Bill attained the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth and served in troop leadership roles as an adult. His most rewarding experiences in Scouting were participating in a fifty- mile hike with his son Mike and being troop leader for a group of Developmentally Delayed Boys and Men and taking them to several National Jamborees.
During his early retirement years Bill enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, attending Oakland A's games, frequent trips to Seattle and traveling around the USA to National Parks with his wife Molly. He also served on the BART Accessibility Task Force. In his later retirement he enjoyed returning to live in his beloved Seattle and traveling with his wife Ginny, Book Club with long-time friends, attending Opera, Ballet, and watching Mariners baseball games.
Bill will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, storytelling, and the twinkle in his sparkling blue eyes.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.