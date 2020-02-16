|
|
William H. Wahl
William H. Wahl passed away on January 31, 2020 after an 11-month struggle with spinal sepsis. He was born in Sterling, Illinois in 1932 to Jane Kilday and Clyde Wahl. He graduated Newman Catholic High School where he excelled in athletics and academics. In 1955, he graduated University of Notre Dame with a B.S. in Science continuing on to Loyola for his MD. He met Kathleen (Kim) Melchior in her last year of nursing school while externing at St. Francis Hospital. They married in 1959. Bill joined the Army Medical Corp, interning at Walter Reed, completing his residency in Internal Medicine, then a fellowship in Gastroenterology over ten years. They had 4 children, one born while serving in Stuttgart, Germany. They made lifelong friends in the military and traveled to many parts of Western Europe. When Bill resigned, the family moved to Clyde Hill where he set up solo practice in Bellevue. He finished his career teaching which allowed him to join Kim, Ground Zero and Physicians for Social Responsibility in resistance to nuclear weapons. He was arrested 6 times and spent 13 days in jail. An avid photographer, he filmed the peace activities. A lover of language and music, Bill composed limericks and wrote his memoirs. Members of St Therese parish, he and Kim were Eucharistic Ministers and assisted in the homeless program. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry and son Stephen William. He leaves behind his wife Kim of 60 years, daughters Barbara and Katherine, son Jeffrey, his brother Ned, sons-in-law David & John, daughter-in-law Amy, and grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Taylor, Rachel, Eli and Haydn.
The Memorial service will be on February 22 at 1:00 pm, St Therese parish, 900 35th Avenue.
Remembrances to St. Therese Shelter or Ground Zero Center
16159 Clear Creek Road NW
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Please sign Bill's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020