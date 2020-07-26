William Waldroop



It is with feelings of terrible sadness and disbelief we announce the passing of William (Bill) Waldroop on July 14, 2020 57 days after his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Bill was born in Mt. Vernon, WA on October 15,



1946 to Marian and James Waldroop.



He is survived by his wife Janelle and their children Kelly (Jill), Casey, Melinda, Brent (Kristi), grandchildren Cydnie, Madesyn, Taylor, Logan, Jake and sister Virginia Rasmussen. He was preceded in death by his brother Gene Waldroop.



Bill had a true love for baseball and after retiring from the Auburn Police Department he went to work for the Mariners, which was pure joy for him. He loved to say "I get paid to watch baseball."



Best memories as a family~ Lake Chelan and Mazatlan with our best best friends and their families and Kauai every year for our anniversary.



He will be greatly missed for his smiles, kindness and happy nature by all who loved him. He was the best part of our family.



A celebration for Bill will be held at a later date.



