Willie E. Zimmerman
Willie Zimmerman had a wonderful 87 year life from an Arkansas farm to Ballard High School 1949 graduate with honors then a 40 year career with NBofC, Rainier bank, Seafirst and retiring from Bank of America as one of the first women VP's in commercial loans.
Willie and John married 45 years and with daughter, Janet, enjoyed travels to all 50 States, festivals, gardening, casinos, family and friends gatherings. Grateful to hold Mom at her passing, cherishing forever great memories!!
Love You Always from J.Z.
A graveside service will take place on Sunday May 5th, 2019 12pm at Washington Memorial Park 16445 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA with a lunch reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers "Have some fun"
