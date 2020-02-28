Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
New Community Church
21401 244th Avenue
Maple Valley., WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Kenyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis James Kenyon


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis James Kenyon Obituary
Willis James Kenyon

(Jim) was born 5/6/1936 in Yakima, WA and was called home on 2/20/2020. He leaves behind his beloved friend Ena; sons Jay and Robert, daughter Lorie; sister Judy Workman, brothers Charles, David and Dan; step-children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents

Willis and Evelyn (Pettit) Kenyon, son Scott, sisters Marilyn Johnson and Darlene Kenyon; 2 wives, Alma and Marion; and special friend Marjory.

He served his country in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His funeral will be Tuesday,

March 3, 12:30 p.m. at the

New Community Church

21401 244th Avenue S.E.

Maple Valley. Burial following.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -