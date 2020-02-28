|
|
Willis James Kenyon
(Jim) was born 5/6/1936 in Yakima, WA and was called home on 2/20/2020. He leaves behind his beloved friend Ena; sons Jay and Robert, daughter Lorie; sister Judy Workman, brothers Charles, David and Dan; step-children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents
Willis and Evelyn (Pettit) Kenyon, son Scott, sisters Marilyn Johnson and Darlene Kenyon; 2 wives, Alma and Marion; and special friend Marjory.
He served his country in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral will be Tuesday,
March 3, 12:30 p.m. at the
New Community Church
21401 244th Avenue S.E.
Maple Valley. Burial following.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020