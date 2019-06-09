Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilma C. MacLeod


1926 - 2019
Wilma C. MacLeod Obituary
Wilma C. MacLeod

Wilma C. MacLeod was born September 4, 1926 in Kingman, Kansas to William and Vera Couchman, and passed away on June 3, 2019 in Edmonds, Washington. Wilma moved to the Seattle area in her twenties, and called Edmonds, Washington home for the last 53 years. She married Kenneth A. MacLeod in 1960, and after he passed away in 1966, she raised her two daughters, Kim and Judy, on her own.

Wilma was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Seattle SuperSonics and Mariners. She actively participated in the Normanna Everett Sons of Norway Lodge, serving for many years as newspaper editor and Lodge Secretary. Wilma took pride in her work as an executive secretary. She retired from Bumble Bee Seafoods at age 71 and then spent many years volunteering, watching sports and visiting with friends and family.

Wilma is survived by her daughters, Kim MacLeod of Lynnwood, Washington and Judy MacLeod of Coppell, Texas; by her sister, Catharine Day of Garden City, Kansas; by her sister-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Hegge (Betty) of Burien, Washington; by 10 nieces and nephews; and by numerous great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held

Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

at Evergreen-Washelli, 11111 Aurora Avenue N., Seattle, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilma's memory may be made to: , 19031 33rd Avenue W. #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036 or to: Normanna Lodge Scholarship Fund, 2725 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
