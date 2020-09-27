Wilma Jean Freeman
October 10, 1931 - September 24, 2020
Irving, Texas
Wilma Julia (Zorich) Freeman passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 88 in Irving, Texas, on September 24, 2020 with family by her side.
Wilma will be remembered for her love of family, as well as, for her fierce independence and stubbornness; which she passed along to all of her children. Wilma's happiest moments were the 58 year marriage to her husband Bob, and the frequent gathering of all her kids and grandkids for all major holidays; a tradition that continues to this day.
Wilma was born to Marie and John Zorich on October 10, 1931, in Tioga, Colorado. She was the youngest of 9 children, growing up in a farmhouse. She was a good student who graduated at the age of 16 from Huerfano County High School. She completed her nursing training at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Denver in 1952 before striking out on a new adventure in Washington State. There, she obtained BS in Nursing from Seattle University, and worked as a surgical nurse for 25 years at Providence Hospital and Overlake Memorial Hospital in Washington and Arlington Memorial Hospital in Texas.
In 1979, Wilma transitioned to working as a realtor, where her persistent nature paid off, and she had a very successful career until late in life; frequently winning many honors as a top performing sales agent in her office. Even with her busy work life, Wilma always found time for her very active family.
While in Seattle, Wilma met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Freeman. They married on November 23, 1956, then purchased their first home in Bellevue, Washington, where they initially raised their 6 children - 4 boys and 2 girls. In 1974, the family moved to Arlington, Texas. All 6 children obtained college degrees in Texas- a tremendous source of pride for her. Wilma was a willing host and great cook and the Freeman household was often the center of large gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her siblings; except her sister Elza, who remained a close confidant until the end.
She is survived by her children; Greg Freeman and wife Candy, Scott Freeman and wife Iris, Curt Freeman, Janelle Freeman, Eric Freeman and wife Susan, Laura Marquard and husband Brian; her grandchildren, Gregory, Wendy, Elizabeth, Holly, Maxl, Ben and Drew as well as numerous other family members.
