1/1
Wilma Jean Freeman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Jean Freeman

October 10, 1931 - September 24, 2020

Irving, Texas

Wilma Julia (Zorich) Freeman passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 88 in Irving, Texas, on September 24, 2020 with family by her side.

Wilma will be remembered for her love of family, as well as, for her fierce independence and stubbornness; which she passed along to all of her children. Wilma's happiest moments were the 58 year marriage to her husband Bob, and the frequent gathering of all her kids and grandkids for all major holidays; a tradition that continues to this day.

Wilma was born to Marie and John Zorich on October 10, 1931, in Tioga, Colorado. She was the youngest of 9 children, growing up in a farmhouse. She was a good student who graduated at the age of 16 from Huerfano County High School. She completed her nursing training at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Denver in 1952 before striking out on a new adventure in Washington State. There, she obtained BS in Nursing from Seattle University, and worked as a surgical nurse for 25 years at Providence Hospital and Overlake Memorial Hospital in Washington and Arlington Memorial Hospital in Texas.

In 1979, Wilma transitioned to working as a realtor, where her persistent nature paid off, and she had a very successful career until late in life; frequently winning many honors as a top performing sales agent in her office. Even with her busy work life, Wilma always found time for her very active family.

While in Seattle, Wilma met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Freeman. They married on November 23, 1956, then purchased their first home in Bellevue, Washington, where they initially raised their 6 children - 4 boys and 2 girls. In 1974, the family moved to Arlington, Texas. All 6 children obtained college degrees in Texas- a tremendous source of pride for her. Wilma was a willing host and great cook and the Freeman household was often the center of large gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her siblings; except her sister Elza, who remained a close confidant until the end.

She is survived by her children; Greg Freeman and wife Candy, Scott Freeman and wife Iris, Curt Freeman, Janelle Freeman, Eric Freeman and wife Susan, Laura Marquard and husband Brian; her grandchildren, Gregory, Wendy, Elizabeth, Holly, Maxl, Ben and Drew as well as numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Wilma's name to the Alzheimer's Association, at www.alz.org.

Condolence messages to the family may be made at

www.metrocresthilltop.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metrocrest Funeral Home
1810 N PERRY RD
Carrollton, TX 75006
9722423646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved