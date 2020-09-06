1/1
Wilma Lavonne Enyeart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Lavonne Enyeart

The world blossomed around Wilma. She loved her family deeply, cultivated and treasured her friendships. Most of all she was a loving wife of Dean for 65 years, raising and nurturing their three children, Sharon, Karen, and Ron. Wilma passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 surrounded by Dean, and her three children.

Wilma is survived by her brother Bill Applegate (and Mary), husband Dean Enyeart, her children and their spouses, Sharon Anderson (Steve), Karen Flippin (Terry) & Ron Enyeart (Cindy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved