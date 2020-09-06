Wilma Lavonne Enyeart



The world blossomed around Wilma. She loved her family deeply, cultivated and treasured her friendships. Most of all she was a loving wife of Dean for 65 years, raising and nurturing their three children, Sharon, Karen, and Ron. Wilma passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 surrounded by Dean, and her three children.



Wilma is survived by her brother Bill Applegate (and Mary), husband Dean Enyeart, her children and their spouses, Sharon Anderson (Steve), Karen Flippin (Terry) & Ron Enyeart (Cindy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store