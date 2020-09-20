Wilmer "Bill" Adrian DeLong, Jr.
June 1, 1929 ~ September 11, 2020
Aurora, CO
Wilmer "Bill" Adrian DeLong Jr., 91, Passed away on September 11, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Survived by his sister Thelma Myers-Jones and children Mark DeLong, Kerry Torkelson, Scott DeLong, Shelly DeLong-Becker and their families. Bill had a successful career in marketing and merchandising. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and spending time with his family. He was also a world traveler who visited multiple countries.
For full obituary please visit horancares.com
.
Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association
and The Denver Hospice.