Wilmer Adrian "Bill" DeLong Jr.
Wilmer "Bill" Adrian DeLong, Jr.

June 1, 1929 ~ September 11, 2020

Aurora, CO

Wilmer "Bill" Adrian DeLong Jr., 91, Passed away on September 11, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Survived by his sister Thelma Myers-Jones and children Mark DeLong, Kerry Torkelson, Scott DeLong, Shelly DeLong-Becker and their families. Bill had a successful career in marketing and merchandising. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, and spending time with his family. He was also a world traveler who visited multiple countries.

For full obituary please visit horancares.com.

Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association and The Denver Hospice.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
